Hawaii murder suspects arrested in Southern California

Two men wanted for a murder in Hawaii earlier this week were arrested Wednesday in Southern California, according to U.S. Marshals.

Scott Hannon, 34 and Juan Tejedor Baron, 23, were wanted for a murder that took place on March 7 in Honolulu. According to police, this all started as a welfare check. Officers responded to a house on Lelekepue Place, when they found a man who claimed to be in a relationship with the victim and claimed to live at the house. Upon inspection of the home, officers found a bathtub filled with what they called a "concrete-like substance." Tuesday, officers recovered a body from the tub.

U.S. Marshals and the Los Angeles Police Department tracked Hannon and Tejedor to Southern California Wednesday. Officials say they found Baron around 4:18 p.m. on a Mexcio-bound Greyhound bus in Anaheim, hiding in a crawl space at the back of the bus. Marshals say he had pulled back a metal plate near the bus' rear bathroom to crawl under the bench.

Just over an hour later, Marshals and LAPD officers found Tejedor in Inglewood, near the intersection of W. Manchester Boulevard and S. Oak Street.

The two men were arrested and booked to the LAPD Metro Detention Center. Charges against the two are pending.

