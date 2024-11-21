Hannah Kobayashi: Missing Hawaii woman's continues search in LA

The Brief The family of missing Hawaii woman Hannah Kobayashi are holding a press conference Wednesday afternoon to give an update on the search. Kobayashi was reported missing on Nov. 12 after she missed a connecting flight from Maui to New York City at LAX days earlier on Nov. 8. Kobayashi's phone last pinged at LAX on Nov. 11.



Family of Hannah Kobayashi, who vanished earlier this month after missing a connecting flight in Los Angeles, is holding a rally Wednesday in which they will give the latest update on the search for the missing 31-year-old Hawaii woman.

The rally will take place at 3 p.m. outside Crypto.com Arena, not far from the Metro Pico station where she was last seen.

Kobayashi was reported missing by her family to the Los Angeles Police Department on Nov. 12 after she missed a connecting flight from Maui to New York City at LAX days earlier on Nov. 8.

Security footage obtained by Kobayashi's family shows her leaving the airport on Nov. 8, wearing a black hoodie, tie-dye leggings, and carrying a dark green backpack.

According to her family, Kobayashi was seen at The Grove on Nov. 9 and 10. On the 10th, Kobayashi posted to her Instagram a black-and-white photo from the two-day Nike and LeBron James event she apparently attended at the shopping center located about 14 miles north of the airport.

Kobayashi returned to LAX on Nov. 11 but did not board a flight, according to the family, who cited airport staffers. Kobayashi's phone last pinged at LAX on Nov. 11.

"It's just very unlike her to disappear," said Sydni Kobayashi, who is in Los Angeles searching for her sister.

Concerns grew when family said they received "strange" messages from her cell phone that "didn't sound like her."

"Even in those text messages, it just didn't seem like her or it seemed like someone else, or maybe someone did something to her to alter her state of mind, because that's not how she normally speaks," Sydni said.

Kobayashi is described as 5'10", 140 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. She has freckles on her face and a tattoo of a knife on her forearm, according to the LAPD.

If you see Kobayashi or have any information regarding her whereabouts, contact the LAPD at 1-877-LAPD-24-7. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

