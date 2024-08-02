Handcuffed man punched by LAPD cop mid-arrest over apparent parking drama

Days after a cop went viral for punching a man mid-arrest, the Los Angeles Police Department released a body camera video showing a different angle of the South Los Angeles incident.

Earlier in the week, an officer with LAPD made headlines for the wrong reasons after a video showed him punching Alexander Mitchell. Days after the clip went viral, it was revealed that the incident stemmed from Mitchell being accused of double-parking a car.

The body camera video showed Mitchell struggling with the police officers, repeatedly shouting "I'm not on probation or parole."

One officer says, "You are resisting."

The footage showed several people recording the incident.

The officer seen punching Mitchell remains under investigation and has since been pulled from street duty with LAPD.

