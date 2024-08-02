Expand / Collapse search

Handcuffed man punched by LAPD cop mid-arrest over apparent parking drama

Published  August 2, 2024 4:02am PDT
LAPD releases new body cam of man punched by cop

LAPD released a body camera video of the viral incident where a man, Alexander Mitchell, got punched by a cop mid-arrest. Turns out, the entire incident stemmed from Mitchell being accused of double-parking his car in Watts near South Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES - Days after a cop went viral for punching a man mid-arrest, the Los Angeles Police Department released a body camera video showing a different angle of the South Los Angeles incident.

Earlier in the week, an officer with LAPD made headlines for the wrong reasons after a video showed him punching Alexander Mitchell. Days after the clip went viral, it was revealed that the incident stemmed from Mitchell being accused of double-parking a car.

The body camera video showed Mitchell struggling with the police officers, repeatedly shouting "I'm not on probation or parole."

One officer says, "You are resisting."

The footage showed several people recording the incident.

The officer seen punching Mitchell remains under investigation and has since been pulled from street duty with LAPD.

