﻿”It has to stop”: Family speaks out after viral video showing alleged LAPD sucker-punch

The family of the man who was seen being punched by an LAPD Officer in South Los Angeles is speaking out about the viral incident.

The LAPD said officers had pulled the man over on Sunday, July 28 near the intersection of East 113th Street and Graham Avenue in the Watts neighborhood.

In the video posted on X from a bystander, the man shouted "What did I do, though?" as two LAPD officers were trying to place him in handcuffs.

At one point during the handcuffing process, one of the officers punched the man in the right jaw, drawing loud jeers and "Oh!" from witnesses at the scene.

RELATED COVERAGE: LAPD cop punches handcuffed man in South LA

"Thank God there were people there on the sidelines filming," said the man’s mother An’tneal Harris at a press conference outside LAPD Headquarters on Tuesday.

"I could have been here planning for a funeral. Something has to be done. It has to stop. It has to be stopped. To see my only child handcuffed and punched in the face while he was complying. I have a problem with that," Harris added.

The man who was arrested following the use-of-force incident has been identified as Alexander Donta Mitchell.

Mitchell did not speak publicly as he was joined by his attorney, family members and local civil rights leaders demanding that the unnamed officer who threw the punch be criminally charged and prosecuted.

"When you see the video, you will see when he got punched in the mouth he’s the one who shows restraint. He was the only one to try and deescalate the situation," said community activist Najee Ali.

The LAPD said the officer involved in the incident has since been pulled from field duties and will be under investigation.

Attorney Brad Gage claims there was more than one punch thrown by the officer that was not shown on video and Mitchell was treated at the hospital for a broken nose and jaw injury following the incident. He also said his client was released soon after being charged with a misdemeanor of obstructing a police investigation.

Mitchell’s attorney told FOX11 they plan to take legal action against the LAPD after filing a government complaint.