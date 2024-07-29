LAPD cop punches man mid-arrest in South Los Angeles

A man got punched by a Los Angeles Police Department officer mid-arrest in South Los Angeles.

LAPD said officers had pulled the man over on Sunday, July 28 near the intersection of East 113th Street and Graham Avenue. In the video, the man shouted "What did I do, though?' as two LAPD officers were trying to place him in handcuffs.

At one point during the handcuffing process, one of the officers punched the man in the right jaw, drawing loud jeers and "Oh!" from witnesses at the scene.

LAPD said the officer involved in the incident has since been pulled from field duties and will be under investigation.

On Monday, community activist Najee Ali demanded the punching officer to be held accountable.

"The video speaks for itself. The young man was punched in the face. Cold cocked for no reason. Standing there handcuffed and not restraining whatsoever," Ali said.

"What we saw in that videotape never should have happened," Ali added. "We need to have these officers in handcuffs put in jail for assaulting citizen… he was punched for no reason. He did not understand why he was punched because he was not resisting. Clearly, he's a big man, but to be sucker punched. Caught him off guard."

As of Monday night, the names of the man who got arrested and the LAPD officer who punched him have not been released. Ali said he has not met the man who got punched in the video.