Hand sanitizer-filled pallets catch on fire in DTLA

Crews are working to contain a fire sparked by hand sanitizer at a downtown Los Angeles building Monday.

The fire was reported just after 12:30 p.m. at the building located at 1130 E. 18th Street.

"The product is ethanol hand sanitizer which is clean burning (no smoke). Class B foam manages the run off while sand is in place downstream to contain the water. Safest operation is to allow it to burn off," the LAFD said.

No injuries have been reported.

Authorities are warning drivers to avoid the area as this will be an ongoing incident.

Flames may be visible from the freeway, the LAFD added.




