Habitat for Humanity of Orange County holds Leaders Build Challenge

Orange County business and community leaders put on their hard hats and pick up a tool belt on Thursday morning to build affordable homes with Habitat for Humanity of Orange County's at the 12th annual Leaders Build Challenge.

The event, which is in its 11th year, gives participants a chance to experience construction, competition, and camaraderie. Companies like Antis Roofing and Waterproofing, Cathay Bank, Fluidmaster, Wells Fargo and more sent leaders to compete for the Leaders Build Challenge Champions Cup.

Each team of executives competes for first place by raising money for the organization online leading up to the day of the challenge, then closing out the competition with a day of hands-on work and construction-themed games where they can rack up points.

The fundraising competition will take place over two days to comply with COVID-19 regulations and to allow for greater distancing and safety.

The money raised during this year’s event in Fullerton will support construction on more homes for families in the area.

