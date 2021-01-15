Gusty Santa Ana winds continue, Red Flag warning extended

It may only be January but record high temperatures are hitting SoCal.

On Friday Downtown Los Angeles, Long Beach and Camarillo all hit daily record temperatures, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) Los Angeles.

It was 94 °F in Camarillo, 86 °F in downtown LA, and 90 °F in Long Beach. The gusty Santa Ana winds are helping drive those temperatures up.

A Red Flag Warning for most of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties has been extended through 4 p.m. Saturday. The NWS says winds will continue with gusts to 30-45 mph.

But the high heat is causing concern for local firefighters

"Strong high pressure aloft and moderate offshore pressure gradients

will create periods of critical fire weather conditions through Saturday and

possibly into Sunday,'' according to the NWS.

RELATED: Bonita Fire: Evacuation orders in place for Mountain Center residents

"The highest fire weather risk will be today (Friday) across Los Angeles and Ventura Counties. Winds are expected to drop off later this afternoon through the overnight hours, however the latest computer models indicate low humidity will continue through Saturday with winds increasing again early Saturday morning through afternoon."

