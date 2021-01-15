Bonita Fire: Evacuation orders in place for Mountain Center residents

Evacuation orders were in place after a brush fire, being called the Bonita Fire, erupted nearly 30 miles east of Hemet early Friday morning, authorities said.

As of the morning of Jan. 15, evacuation orders are currently in place for the residents of the Mountain Center area, the Riverside County Fire Department said.

Currently, the fire in the San Jacinto Mountains has burned 600 acres and is 5% contained.

Firefighters were called the 28000 block of Bonita Vista Road around 1:15 a.m. and discovered flames burning in heavy vegetation and pine trees, the fire department said.

The fire had initially blackened an estimated 200 acres.

Residents are being asked to use Highway 243 toward Banning or Highway 74 toward Palm Desert to leave the area.

Evacuation orders

As of Jan. 15, an evacuation order was in place for all residents of Mountain Center.

Evacuation Center

An evacuation center was established at the Banning Community Center located at 789 N. San Gorgonio Avenue.

Road Closures

• Highway 74 at Morris Ranch Rd.

• Highway 74 at Strawberry Creek

• Highway 243 at Saunders Meadow

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

CNS contributed to this report.

