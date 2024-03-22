Guests briefly evacuated at Universal CityWalk Hollywood's Cinema AMC

article

Dozens crowded the door outside a movie theater at Universal CityWalk Hollywood Friday night.

SkyFOX was over Universal Cinema AMC in Universal City as guests were slowly making their way back into the building after an evacuation took place.

FOX 11 is making calls to see what prompted the evacuation to take place in the first place.

No injuries or arrests were formally announced by authorities in relation to Friday night's evacuation. No other evacuations were held at Universal CityWalk.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.