Griffith Park Pony Rides to shut down after 74 years

Griffith Park Pony Rides is shutting down after 74 years.

The historical landmark, which has been in operation in Southern California since 1948, will close by the end of this year.

Owner Stephen Weeks says he now is tasked with finding new homes for the more than four dozen ponies.

"I am determined to find homes for our ponies with qualified horse people who will care as much about our ponies as I do. If you are interested in providing a home please message me," Weeks said on social media.

Griffith Park Pony Rides has faced backlash from animal rights activists and the group Los Angeles Animal Alliance (LAAA). Demonstrators had been protesting the rides weekly for months and claimed the animals were being abused and overworked in hot temperatures during the summer months.

The animals and property have undergone several vigorous inspections from Los Angeles officials. In January after receiving multiple calls reporting animal abuse at the pony rides, City Council Members, Nithya Raman and Paul Koretz filed a motion calling for a third-party assessment of the facility.



