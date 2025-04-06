Dead minke whale washes ashore in Long Beach after several days in harbor

A dead whale that washed ashore in Long Beach is confirmed to be the same rare minke whale that was spotted swimming in the harbor over the past week, according to officials with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

What we know:

The NOAA on Sunday confirmed it is the same whale and said the organization will conduct an autopsy in the coming days to determine how the whale died.

The rare 25-foot whale was first spotted last Sunday in Rainbow Harbor.

Marine wildlife experts helped direct the whale out of the harbor by removing booms near the entrance, but the whale turned around and came back.

While experts said they weren't worried, they believed the whale would eventually make it out on its own.

The backstory:

Minke whales are smaller than gray or humpback whales, but they can still grow to be about 35 feet long and weigh as much as 20,000 lbs.

The whale initially did not appear to be in distress, but a local marine tour guide expressed concerns that the whale might be feeling the effects of a toxic algae bloom.

What we don't know:

The whale's cause of death is unknown.