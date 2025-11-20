Holidays in LA 2025: Here’s where to celebrate across Southern California

‘Tis the season in Southern California!

The mornings are chilly, the holiday mugs are out, and holiday lights are glistening across the City of Angels. From the shoreline to the Inland Empire, there are plenty of holiday traditions to enjoy with the whole family.

See a list of some of the most popular events below.

Los Angeles County

Enchant Christmas

The big event, dubbed as the "World's largest Christmas lights maze," makes its big debut in Los Angeles County this year. Catch the action at Santa Anita Park from Nov. 21 through Dec. 28. Click here for more.

Holiday Road in Calabasas

If you want to feel like you're in a Hallmark Christmas movie, this is the place to go. Holiday Road is an immersive holiday experience that's fun for the entire family. Travel along Holiday Road from Nov. 28 through Dec.27 at King Gillette Ranch. Click here for more.

Hollywood Christmas Parade

The cherished tradition first began in 1928. 2025's event is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 30th with Luke Wilson serving as the parade's grand marshal. The event is for a great cause and supports Marine Toys for Tots. Click here for more information.

Storm Troopers walk in the 2024 Hollywood Christmas Parade on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Holidays at Universal Studios

(Getty Images)

See movie magic come to life at Universal Studios Hollywood from Nov. 29 to Jan. 6. Muggles will surely enjoy the sights and sounds of Christmas at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Movie buffs can also enjoy Grinchmas and Joyful Holidays at Super Nintendo World. Click here to purchase tickets.

Christmas at The Grove

While there isn't a particular event, The Grove goes all out every holiday season with ravishing decor. On Nov. 26, tune into FOX 11 for the 24th Annual Christmas at The Grove Tree Lighting Celebration hosted by Lance Bass, featuring Nick Carter and other artists.

LA Kings Holiday Ice

Enjoy Los Angeles' largest outdoor skating rink at LA Live from Nov. 28 to Jan. 10, just steps from the Crypto.com Arena. Tickets begin at $27 for adults, $17 for kids, and $22 for seniors and military members. Click here for more details.

LA Zoo Lights

(Getty Images)

LA’s wildest holiday tradition does not disappoint and is an excellent option for the entire family or even for a date night. LA Zoo Lights: Animals Aglow in Griffith Park is an immersive landscape that offers a jaw-dropping experience from start to finish. Click here for more information on the experience.

Inland Empire

Festival of Lights at Mission Inn Riverside

It's one of the most popular holiday light displays nationwide. Grab some hot cocoa, see Santa, and take a stroll to view it all at Mission Inn Hotel & Spa. Catch the Festival of Lights from Nov. 22 until Jan. 6, 2026. Click here for tickets and more information.

Southern California Polar Express Train Ride

(socalthepolarexpressride.com)

All aboard! Hang out with Santa and relive the magic of the classic holiday film "The Polar Express" in Riverside County. The festive ride departs from Perris from Nov. 20 through Dec. 31. Click here for tickets.

Orange County

Holidays at the Disneyland Resort

There's nothing quite like the holidays at Disneyland and California Adventure Park.

(Getty Images)

From the little ones to the kids at heart, the famous parks offer something for everyone. Be sure to pack your patience as this is the busiest time at the parks outside the summer months.

The Holidays at Lido

Santa's arrival celebration is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 6 at 11:30 a.m. You can also catch him strolling at Lido Marina Vollage from Nov. 29-Dec. 21. Click here to see Santa's hours.

Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade

The Newport Beach Annual Christmas Boat Parade is one of the longest-running holiday traditions in Southern California. The event returns from Dec. 17-21. There's also more time to enjoy holiday crusies, with dates scheduled from Nov. 29 through Dec. 16 and Dec. 22-Jan. 1.

Knott's Merry Farm

Knott’s Berry Farm transforms into Knott’s Merry Farm for this magical time of year. From Christmas Crafts Village, season dining options to holiday-themed shows, there are plenty of options to get in the jolly spirit in Buena Park. This season's festivities run from Nov. 21 through Jan. 4. Click here for more on the theme park's enchanting events.

Ventura County

Ventura Parade of Lights

The Parade of Lights returns to the Ventura Harbor for the 49th year on Dec. 12 and 13 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Expect a tropical vibe with a Hawaiian theme. The event includes rides for kids, festival games, a boat parade and fireworks. Click here for more information.

(Getty Images)

Oxnard Parade of Lights

See the dazzling displays on the water at the Channel Islands Harbor. The 59th Annual Parade of Lights is scheduled for Dec.13 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Click here for more event details.