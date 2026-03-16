Strong wind fuels fire in Riverside; 1 firefighter injured

The Brief A wind-driven fire broke out at a Riverside pallet yard Monday afternoon, spreading quickly through a business property and nearby areas. Strong winds pushed the flames in multiple directions, forcing evacuations and igniting propane tanks, cars and a nearby field. Firefighters contained the blaze by the afternoon, though one firefighter was injured and the cause remains unknown.



A massive fire ripped through a Riverside pallet yard Monday.

The fire was fueled by strong winds sweeping through the region.

The fire erupted around 3 p.m. and was reported at a local business near Main Street and Garner Road.

The Riverside Fire Department says when they arrived, they encountered flames spreading quickly through the property.

"Crews discovered that it was a local business’s outbuilding storage facility that had direct flame impingement on adjacent pallets. Those pallets were in a storage-type arrangement that then caught fire," said Riverside Fire Captain Paul Seawright.

The fire didn't back down thanks to the strong winds. Officials said the fire spread onto a nearby field and even led to propane tanks and cars catching fire.

Nearby businesses were forced to evacuate as crews battled strong winds pulling the fire in different directions.

"It was crazy. It was like a big inferno. I was coming out of work," one man told FOX 11.

"The conditions are very arduous for our firefighters: the prevailing winds, the high heat," Seawright said.

Firefighters were putting out hot spots well into the evening, but fortunately crews were able to contain the fire by the afternoon.

"We wouldn't be able to make the suppression efforts without our partnering agencies," Seawright said. "They were able to send resources and help with the firefighting."

Seawright said one firefighter was injured. The cause of the fire is still unknown.