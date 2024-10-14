Grand Princess cruise ship passenger rescued off LA coast

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo courtesy Coast Guard Air Station Ventura

The Brief A 63-year-old man suffering from severe abdominal pain was rescued from a cruise ship off the LA coast Sunday. The man was transferred to Torrance Memorial Medical Center in Torrance for treatment. The rescue was conducted by the newly-formed Coast Guard Air Station Ventura.



A man was rescued over the weekend from the Grand Princess cruise ship off Los Angeles by the Coast Guard Air Station Ventura.

According to the Coast Guard, the 63-year-old man was experiencing severe abdominal pain, which prompted the medevac request around 1 a.m. Saturday.

The man was hoisted to a helicopter by the Jayhawk aircrew around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, with a Coast Guard Air Station Sacramento C-27 Spartan aircrew providing support.

The man was transferred to Torrance Memorial Medical Center in Torrance for treatment. His condition is not known.

Officials said this marks the first rescue conducted by the newly-established Coast Guard Air Station Ventura.