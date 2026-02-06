Granada: The new residential coffee oasis hiden in Angelino Heights

The Brief Granada, a new coffee shop operating out of a historic Angelino Heights home, opened this week as the only commercial business in its residential pocket. The space features a "Barragan-inspired" aesthetic, utilizing a Microenterprise Home Kitchen Operation (MEHKO) permit to transform a private residence into a community hub. Owners Sydney Wayser and Isaac Watters partnered with a collective of Eastside creatives, including pastry chef Sasha Piligian and furniture designer Leonard Bessemer.



Granada is challenging the traditional Los Angeles coffee shop model by inviting the public directly into a private, impeccably designed home in Echo Park.

Founded by musicians and designers Sydney Wayser and Isaac Watters, the shop aims to foster community for local parents and neighbors under the shade of a century-old pomegranate tree.

What we know:

Located at 1451 Carroll Avenue, Granada operates under a MEHKO permit, which allows small-scale food operations within residential homes.

The structure serves as both a private residence and a public "living room," featuring a native garden, built-in banquettes, and views of the neighborhood's famous Victorian architecture.

The coffee program was developed by Chad Aaron, while the food menu features pastries by Sasha Piligian and house-made cookies by Wayser.

What they're saying:

The owners emphasize that the project was born out of a post-pandemic desire for connection.

"I wanted to build a place where people can hang out with their friends, where kids can play, and people can just talk," said co-owner Sydney Wayser. "There are a lot of coffee shops in LA, but most of them are on busy streets — they’re not the easiest places to go with a toddler."

The name itself is a tribute to the property’s history.

"There’s a hundred-year-old pomegranate tree on the property, and ‘pomegranate’ in Spanish is ‘granada,’" Wayser explained, noting that the tree likely dates back to 1890.

What's next:

Currently, Granada is open on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., aligning with the owners' childcare schedule.

While there are no permanent weekend hours yet, Wayser indicated a desire to host "family days" or special collaborations on weekends in the future.

What you can do:

Neighbors and coffee enthusiasts can visit the shop Monday through Friday during the aforementioned hours.

Because the shop is located in a strictly residential area on a historic street, visitors are encouraged to be mindful of the local residents when arriving and departing.