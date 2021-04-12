Graffiti found at Long Beach Convention Center, approved shelter site for migrant children

article

Police are investigating after graffiti was found at the Long Beach Convention Center, an approved shelter location for migrant children.

Brandon Richardson, of Long Beach Post, shared photos of the convention center, where one of the graffiti read, "**** ICE" and another resembled a splash of blood on the convention center stairs.

Police in Long Beach are working to identify who did the vandalism.

The incident comes just days after Long Beach city officials approved using the convention center to provide temporary housing for unaccompanied migrant children. The shelter will be run and secured by the Department of Health and Human Service. Federal law enforcement officials, not Long Beach PD, will guard the facility, city officials say.

Contrary to one of the graffiti's messages, ICE will not be involved in the process, according to Long Beach city leaders.

