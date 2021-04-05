City officials eyeing Long Beach Convention Center as possible shelter for migrant children

article

The City of Long Beach is working on providing migrant children with a temporary emergency shelter.

Monday's development comes as the federal government called on local governments across the country to provide shelter for these children. According to the city office, Long Beach is specifically being asked to house the kids who are unattended by their parents.

"Long Beach has a proud and long history of welcoming and helping immigrants and refugees. From our Cambodian community to the work done by our churches and faith organizations, we have led with compassion and kindness," said Mayor Robert Garcia in a press release. "As an immigrant, I know how important it is to support all people, especially children — and I am proud to support our country in this important work."

City officials have their eyes on the Long Beach Convention Center as the designated shelter. Long Beach city leaders say in a press release that the convention center could temporarily accommodate up to 1,000 kids a time frame ranging from 90 to 120 days.

The federal government is responsible for funding and giving the major services, city officials said in a press release. The city of Long Beach is in charge of playing "a supporting role, providing the facility, and making connections to other appropriate nonprofit and government services," the press release read.

Advertisement

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.