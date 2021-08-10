Gov. Newsom's message to supporters in recall election: Just vote no

"We’re just focusing on no on the recall and leaving the rest blank."

That’s what Governor Gavin Newsom said on Monday and then reiterated Tuesday on local radio station KBLA Talk 1580. That when you vote, if you support him staying in office, Newsom says, "Just vote no! You don’t even have to touch that second question."

If you don’t understand how the ballot for a recall works, the first question you must decide is if you want to recall the Governor or not. The second question is to pick who you'd want to replace him if he is ultimately removed from office.

Some Angelenos we spoke with in Sherman Oaks said that’s fine. Others, not so much.

But, to USC Political Science Professor and Democratic consultant Bob Shrum, "I think the Newsom people are making a very smart strategic choice. They know they can’t communicate a huge amount about this recall and they’re just telling people vote no."

To Shrum, with no Arnold Schwarzenegger on the ballot like in the Gray Davis recall, "They just want to make this vote no. This is all a Trump Republican plot to overturn the last election."

Randy Economy, a Republican Recall proponent and an advisor to Doug Ose, who is one of the 46 who want to be Governor says of Newsom’s apparent strategy, "I don’t think he has a strategy. I think he’s trying to make it up every day… every hour and that’s what he’s done since day one on this process. Be careful what you don’t vote for on Question Two."