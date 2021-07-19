Gov. Newsom signs $12 billion homelessness bill, highlight state's comeback plan

California Governor Gavin Newsom addressed the state's homelessness crisis from the city of Sebastopol in Sonoma County on Monday, where he signed a $12 billion bill for homeless funding.

The governor is highlighting his California Comeback Plan, which includes the $12 billion from a one-time surplus. The plan also involves investments to spur the construction of affordable housing, a press release stated.

"We can end homelessness in the State of California," Newsom said.

The governor said the bill is the largest homeless package in the State of California.

Newsom, flanked by city and state officials in the North Bay, touted the success of Project Homekey, which has helped the state acquire hotels, motels and other spaces for people experiencing homelessness.

The project was able to acquire 6,000 housing units into escrow in six months during the pandemic. 10,000 people are supported by the project.

Speaking briefly before Newsom, State Sen. Mike McGuire (D-Healdsburg), said the state's north coast has some of the highest rates of homelessness. Places like Mendocino and Humboldt counties have some of the highest homeless populations per capita in the nation.

McGuire said California's spending on housing from the bill is unprecedented.

Part of the spending includes $3 billion in conservatorships. "We're proud of that," Newsom said.

Newsom was asked by a reporter how he would keep California from becoming a magnet for homeless people looking for resources. He answered in part that America has responsibility and accountability to address these issues.

"We've got to take responsibility. Do more. Do better," he said. He added that if people at all and any income levels want to start over, that's part of the "California dream" and that "opportunity should not just be for some people."

Newsom said a plan, resources, and political will are of utmost importance when combatting homelessness.

Turning to the coronavirus, concerns over the Delta variant and masking guidelines, Newsom reminded that people can change the course of history by getting vaccinated. He said this country has the one thing that people want and that rising hospitalizations and cases could once again plateau in two weeks if they would get their second dose if they haven't already or by getting their initial dose of COVID-19 vaccine.