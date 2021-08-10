Andrew Cuomo to resign as New York's governor

Saying "I will step aside," Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that he is resigning as governor of New York on Tuesday as a sexual harassment case against him builds. He will step aside in 14 days.

Before he announced the resignation, Cuomo said the report contains "serious issues and flaws that should concern all New Yorkers."

The governor claims there was a bias and a lack of fairness in the report.

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced a week ago that an investigation found that the governor sexually harassed several current and former state employees, many of whom were young women.

Last week, in a taped message, Cuomo said, "I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances," Cuomo said in the released video statement. "I'm 63 years old, I've lived my entire adult life in public view. That is just not who I am."

Since then, two more accusers have come forward and their cases have been forwarded to local authorities to investigate, according to the NY Post.

The New York State Assembly continues to move forward with an impeachment probe. The Judiciary Committee, the panel considering whether to file articles of impeachment, will meet two more times on August 16 and 23. Then, there will be public hearings, according to the committee's chair.

The committee will likely decide whether to recommend articles of impeachment by early next month. A simple majority of the assembly's 150 members is required to impeach the governor. He would then go on trial before a jury of 62 state senators and the seven judges of the Court of Appeals.