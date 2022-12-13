VIDEO: Good Samaritans rescue driver from vehicle that flipped over on the 10 Freeway

Dramatic video shows a group of good Samaritans rescue a driver after their car flipped on the 10 Freeway in Rosemead on Sunday.

Footage posted by Regina Jones shows the car swerving along the 10 Freeway before colliding with the overpass and landing at the side of the roadway near exit marker 27.

"My husband had noticed this car swerving in and out of lanes. Then he said, ‘You better get your camera out, this guy is drunk.’ I started filming, and all of a sudden this happened," Jones told Storyful.

Jones is heard on video telling her husband to pull their vehicle over and go help the driver. He jumped out to try to help the driver and the other occupant. Other motorists are seen pulling over to help the rescue effort.

As more bystanders stop to assist, the good Samaritans are seen on video attempting to share the car to try to push it right-side-up, then working to remove the windshield to try to free the driver and another occupant.

The condition of the injured driver and passenger are unknown.