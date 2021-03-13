Glendale woman who went missing while hiking found dead

article

The body of a woman who went missing while on a hike in the Angeles National Forest has been found.

According to Glendale police Sgt. Christian Hauptmann the body of 37-year-old Narineh Avakian was found near Waterman trail Saturday around 1:30 p.m.

Avakian was reported missing on Monday by family members who said she left her home around noon on Sunday to go on a hike.

Glendale police soon began searching for her and contacted her hiking groups to distribute missing person flyers.

On Thursday, March 11, officials found her vehicle parked at the Buckhorn Day Use Area along Angeles Crest Highway.

According to Hauptmann the area where she went missing was heavily impacted by the recent snow storm, making it difficult for crews to locate her.

Officials eventually located her body on Saturday, March 13. A cause of death is not known.

