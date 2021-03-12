Searchers looking for missing Glendale woman in Angeles National Forest

Authorities are searching a snow-covered area in the Angeles National Forest for a missing Glendale woman whose car was found parked at the "Buckhorn Day Use Area'' near Angeles Crest Highway.

Narineh Avakian, 37, was reported missing on Monday by family members who said she left her home about noon on Sunday to go on a hike, said Glendale police Sgt. Christian Hauptmann.

"Prior to leaving, Narineh told her family she was going on a one-day hiking trip, but did not provide a location and never returned home,'' Hauptmann said. "Per the family, it is common for Narineh to go hiking with groups and on solo trips -- though lately she has been going solo.''

Glendale police contacted the woman's hiking groups to distribute missing person flyers, posted a missing person bulletin on social media platforms, and reported that she was driving a Subaru Impreza, California plate 8JSH794.

About 3 p.m. Thursday, the vehicle was located parked at the Buckhorn Day Use Area along Angeles Crest Highway, Hauptmann said.

"It should be noted that this area was heavily impacted by the recent snow storm,'' he said.

"Upon locating Narineh's vehicle, search-and-rescue personnel from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department were immediately deployed with a large contingency of sworn and volunteer personnel,'' Hauptmann said. "Their search efforts continued as approximately 12 inches of snow fell overnight; but due to the worsening weather conditions, the search was terminated around 2 a.m. this morning. A few hours later, the search was able to resume with even more resources and is currently active.''

Glendale police investigators were sent to examine the vehicle and have it towed back to the police station for further processing, Hauptmann said.

"At this time, there is no suspicion of foul play,'' Hauptmann said.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call Glendale police at 818-548-4911. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

