Glendale Unified to confirm Dr. Darneika Watson as next superintendent

The Glendale Unified Board of Education announced its intention to confirm Dr. Darneika Watson as the next GUSD superintendent. The board is expected to take action on affirming Watson in their next meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

Watson has served as the district’s interim superintendent since the previous superintendent, Dr. Vivian Ekchian, retired at the end of June. She has been the district’s chief human resources and operations officer since 2020.

"Dr. Watson is an exceptional educational leader who is committed to building positive relationships with our students, educators, staff, families, and community," said Board President Jennifer Freemon. "She shares our Board of Education’s priorities to maximize achievement for all students, foster a positive culture of learning on every campus, and protect the health and safety of students and employees. Her steadfast leadership as interim superintendent over the past few months has proven that Dr. Watson is the right person to lead GUSD."

Prior to coming to GUSD, Dr. Watson worked at the Los Angeles County Office of Education, providing operational support to the Inglewood Unified School District.

