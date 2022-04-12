Girl shot while getting ready to take pics with Easter Bunny, family says

A young girl is recovering at the hospital after she was shot at a mall in Victorville.

A woman told FOX 11 her 9-year-old granddaughter was getting ready to take pictures with the Easter Bunny at The Mall of Victor Valley Tuesday night when a gunman opened fire, injuring the young girl.

A 9-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital after being shot in the arm multiple times while getting ready to take pictures with the mall's Easter Bunny. (FOX 11)

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Young girl hurt in shooting at a Victorville mall, suspected gunman on the run

The girl injured her arm after being shot about three times, according to the victim's family.

According to the girl's family, they did not recognize the suspected shooter as someone they know or recognize. The gunman ran off from the scene and as of late Tuesday night, no arrests have been announced.

Officials did not give a description of the suspected shooter. Deputies in San Bernardino County say the incident was not an active shooter situation.

The shooting forced the mall to close for the rest of Tuesday night, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

It is unknown why the suspect opened fire in the first place.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tuesday's shooting comes months after a different shooting was reported near, but not at the mall. The shooting on November 19, 2021 near the mall left one person dead and two others hurt at the time.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 1 dead, 2 others hurt in shooting near The Mall of Victor Valley

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.