LA city council members move to make filming on-location easier

The city of Los Angeles is a step closer to making it easier to film in the city. This comes as on-location shooting dropped to historic lows last year.

What they're saying:

The Economic Development and Jobs Committee approved nine motions, collectively dubbed the "Keep Hollywood Home" initiative by Councilmember Adrin Nazarian.

They include fast-tracking certification of new sound stages, reducing fees to $1 for parking and location shooting on city facilities, and creating a free permit for micro-shoots with 24-hour turnaround.

Most of the motions directed city staff to develop ordinances that will come back before the full council later this year.

"I'm getting very anxious and worried. I'm day gigging now but it's nearly impossible to find another full-time job," said Annette Kasch.

She works in post-production and has struggled to find steady work for the past several years.

"If I can't pay my rent, I'm going to have to look at moving out of LA. And I'm going to lose custody of my children and for me that's painful," said Kasch.

Grassroots coalition "Stay in LA" has been pushing for improved conditions and rallied more than 100 people who work in the film industry to show up to the committee meeting.

"Los Angeles is serious about competing, we value our working-class industry workforce, we are willing to modernize that we believe the industry that built this city is worth fighting for," said Councilmember Adrin Nazarian.

Tuesday's action was a step forward — but the fight to make sure LA remains the entertainment capital of the world continues.