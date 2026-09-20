George Marciniw remembered at East Hollywood memorial after NBCLA helicopter crash

The Brief George Marciniw was remembered at a memorial Mass in East Hollywood after he was killed in a Chatsworth helicopter crash. Family, friends and parishioners described Marciniw as a skilled pilot, devoted friend and kind man. The NTSB is investigating the cause of the crash, which also killed reporter Eliana Moreno and bystander Edy Fernando Gutiérrez Mejía.



Dozens of people gathered Sunday at the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church in East Hollywood to honor the life of George Marciniw, a beloved local pilot killed in a tragic helicopter crash in Chatsworth last Tuesday.

The crash involving a television news chopper that was operated by Angel City Air and provided coverage for NBCLA and Telemundo 52 also claimed the lives of reporter Eliana Moreno and bystander Edy Fernando Gutiérrez Mejía.

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What we know:

For those attending Sunday's memorial Mass, Marciniw was remembered not just as a skilled aviator but as a devoted friend and parishioner.

Father Ihor Koshyk, pastor at Nativity of the BVM Ukrainian Catholic Church, spoke warmly of Marciniw's lifelong connection to the parish.

"He was born and raised, grew up in this church, and for us, he is one of our own," Father Koshyk said.

Recalling a personal memory of flying over Los Angeles with Marciniw years ago, Father Koshyk described how the longtime pilot gave him a front-row view of the iconic Hollywood sign.

"This was George," Koshyk shared. "He was just such a nice, smiling person, and he wanted to share his love, his passion for flying helicopters."

On Sunday, Father Koshyk said George loved being in the air as well as helping people.

"I told everybody in church today, you feel that nice, beautiful, cold air? That’s George Marciniw breathing on you because he was the one who helped us to replace the air conditioning units," Father Koshyk said.

What they're saying:

Family and friends in attendance expressed grief over the sudden loss while drawing comfort from the warmth and cheer Marciniw brought to those around him.

"He’s a friend, he’s a kind man, and always happy," said close friend Mark Billey.

The sudden tragedy also served as a poignant reminder of the importance of cherishing loved ones.

"Spend more time with your close friends, people that mean something to you," said friend George Yemetz. "Just make the best of life while we are still here."

Ongoing investigation

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is looking into the cause of the crash. The fatal crash occurred hours after a deadly crash involving an LA Metro bus.