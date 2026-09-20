North Hollywood residents demand action over encampment in neighborhood

The Brief Residents in a North Hollywood neighborhood say months of unheeded pleas regarding a nearby encampment have left them fearing for their safety. Unhoused individuals have reportedly entered private property, engaged in open drug activity, and left trash scattered throughout the area. Neighborhood residents state that city outreach efforts only provide temporary cleanups before the encampment returns.



Neighbors in a North Hollywood community say months of unanswered calls, emails, and photo submissions have left them increasingly concerned about safety right outside their front doors. Residents living across from an encampment report that the setup is dangerous and frequently attracts illicit behavior.

Local resident Motis reported seeing drugs, kids and sex on the street, noting that the environment makes neighbors feel uncomfortable. Open drug use, public sexual acts and accumulated trash remain the primary concerns for those living in the area.

Another neighbor, Terri, noted that the community has faced years of homeless encampments where open sexual behavior occurs. She recalled driving past one woman who was completely naked while taking a shower in public view.

Local perspective:

Terri added that several unhoused individuals have crossed onto her private property. She recounted an incident in which a man approached her front door and pushed against it so forcefully that she had to use her full body weight to shut and lock it.

Drug transactions have also become a visible issue for families in the area. Christina, a local resident, shared that her daughter witnessed a line of vehicles waiting as she made her way home from work, with a man from an RV approaching each car before the drivers sped off.

Perhaps most concerning to residents is evidence that a toddler appears to be living in one of the RVs and has been seen roaming the streets. Attempts to speak with occupants inside the RV were unsuccessful, as they declined to talk on camera.

City outreach and homeless encampments

Down the street, a man named Sam, who lives out of his car, stated that he fell on hard times two months ago. Although he was offered housing services, he chose not to accept them. However, he acknowledged the impact on the surrounding area, pointing out that trash is left everywhere despite people living in the neighborhood.

The group of neighbors says it has repeatedly reached out to city officials, but any resolution is short-lived. Terri explained that authorities occasionally clean out the area, only for the same or different individuals to return the following day.

Christina emphasized the need for community unity while pointing out the difficulty of helping individuals who refuse assistance.

FOX 11 reached out to the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) and Councilmember Adrin Nazarian's office regarding solutions for the ongoing problem. Nazarian's office issued the following statement:

"Our office is leveraging every available tool here: mental health outreach, LAPD, and sanitation — including a cleaning this past week. We are keeping a close eye on this encampment and doing everything within our power to keep our residents safe, and to offer unhoused Angelenos options to come indoors. Our office's authority in these cases is limited, but our engagement with this community, housed and unhoused, will continue."