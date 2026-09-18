Memorial grows for news helicopter crash victims, as new video indicates engine failure

The Brief A growing memorial in Chatsworth honors three people killed in a news helicopter crash on Tuesday night. Investigators from the NTSB are looking into what caused the crash as video of the incident continues to circulate. Expert Zoey Tur suggested the crash may have been caused by a failure in the aircraft’s engine.



The Chatsworth community continues to remember the lives lost in twin tragedies this week, as a news helicopter crashed while covering a deadly bus crash.

The crash site at Whiteman Airport features an empty helipad where KNBC's NewsChopper 4 was once parked. The incident resulted in the deaths of reporter Eliana Moreno, pilot George Marciniw, and bystander Egy Gutierrez Mejia.

On Friday, community members gathered as the memorial at the airport continued to expand.

"It's a little something I can do," said Ferni Emmel. "They're going to be really, really missed by so many. So many."

What we know:

The National Transportation Safety Board has moved into the next phase of its investigation to determine what caused the aircraft to fall.

Newly surfaced video shows the moment the helicopter dropped out of the sky.

Pioneering helicopter pilot and reporter Zoey Tur reviewed footage of the crash and noted that the aircraft utilized an LTS101 engine, a model she stated has been plagued with failures and fatalities.

Based on the footage, Tur indicated that an engine failure likely occurred prior to impact.

"You can see two helicopter blades," Tur said. "They're greenish-blue and they're almost entirely intact, and that tells me that the aircraft was not producing power at the time it struck the ground."

What's next:

Tur expects the NTSB investigation to yield safety recommendations moving forward, including potential airworthiness directives regarding the LTS101 engine model.

Despite the risks, she stressed the ongoing importance of helicopters in saving lives and emphasized the need for safety improvements.

While the wreckage in Chatsworth has been cleared, community members say the memory of the lives lost will remain etched in their hearts.