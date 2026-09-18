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Memorial grows for news helicopter crash victims, as new video indicates engine failure

By
FOX 11
Chatsworth
Published September 18, 2026 5:35 PM PDT
Published September 18, 2026 5:35 PM PDT
New video shows moment NBCLA helicopter fell
New video shows moment NBCLA helicopter fell

New video shows moment NBCLA helicopter fell

As the NTSB continues to investigate what led to NewsChopper4 crashing in a Chatsworth parking lot, new video has been released showing the chopper slowly falling. Investigators say video evidence is crucial in determining a cause. 

The Brief

    • A growing memorial in Chatsworth honors three people killed in a news helicopter crash on Tuesday night.
    • Investigators from the NTSB are looking into what caused the crash as video of the incident continues to circulate.
    • Expert Zoey Tur suggested the crash may have been caused by a failure in the aircraft’s engine.

LOS ANGELES - The Chatsworth community continues to remember the lives lost in twin tragedies this week, as a news helicopter crashed while covering a deadly bus crash.

The crash site at Whiteman Airport features an empty helipad where KNBC's NewsChopper 4 was once parked. The incident resulted in the deaths of reporter Eliana Moreno, pilot George Marciniw, and bystander Egy Gutierrez Mejia.

On Friday, community members gathered as the memorial at the airport continued to expand.

"It's a little something I can do," said Ferni Emmel. "They're going to be really, really missed by so many. So many."

What we know:

The National Transportation Safety Board has moved into the next phase of its investigation to determine what caused the aircraft to fall.

Newly surfaced video shows the moment the helicopter dropped out of the sky.

Pioneering helicopter pilot and reporter Zoey Tur reviewed footage of the crash and noted that the aircraft utilized an LTS101 engine, a model she stated has been plagued with failures and fatalities.

Based on the footage, Tur indicated that an engine failure likely occurred prior to impact.

"You can see two helicopter blades," Tur said. "They're greenish-blue and they're almost entirely intact, and that tells me that the aircraft was not producing power at the time it struck the ground."

Vigil held for victims of Chatsworth helicopter, bus crashes
Vigil held for victims of Chatsworth helicopter, bus crashes

Vigil held for victims of Chatsworth helicopter, bus crashes

A candlelight vigil was held Thursday evening in Chatsworth honoring the lives of the three people killed in the crash of a television news helicopter and the two killed in a crash involving an SUV and a Metro bus the news crew was covering when their helicopter went down.

What's next:

Tur expects the NTSB investigation to yield safety recommendations moving forward, including potential airworthiness directives regarding the LTS101 engine model.

Despite the risks, she stressed the ongoing importance of helicopters in saving lives and emphasized the need for safety improvements.

While the wreckage in Chatsworth has been cleared, community members say the memory of the lives lost will remain etched in their hearts.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered from official statements by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and expert commentary from veteran helicopter pilot and reporter Zoey Tur.

Chatsworth