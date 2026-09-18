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Hollywood Hills apartment evacuated after partial hillside collapse

By
FOX 11
Hollywood Hills
Published September 18, 2026 3:50 PM PDT
Published September 18, 2026 3:50 PM PDT
Partial hillside collapse in Hollywood Hills
Partial hillside collapse in Hollywood Hills

Partial hillside collapse in Hollywood Hills

Emergency crews are on scene of a partial hillside collapse at a complex in Hollywood. 

The Brief

    • Eight apartment units were evacuated after a partial hillside collapse in the Hollywood Hills.
    • Firefighters reported flooding, then a hillside collapse. 
    • No injuries have been reported. 

LOS ANGELES - A partial hillside collapse damaged a structure in the Hollywood Hills Friday afternoon.

What we know:

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the incident was first reported around 2 p.m. in the 1900 block of North Wilcox Avenue.

Firefighters reported flooding accompanied by a hillside collapse, which resulted in structural damage to one home located below the slope.

Crews were shoring up the damaged building located below the hillside and dewatering a swimming pool above it, LAFD said in a statement.

Eight apartment units on Grace Avenue were evacuated while firefighters worked to stabilize the area.

No injuries have been reported.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Los Angeles Fire Department. 

Hollywood Hills