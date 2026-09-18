Hollywood Hills apartment evacuated after partial hillside collapse

The Brief Eight apartment units were evacuated after a partial hillside collapse in the Hollywood Hills. Firefighters reported flooding, then a hillside collapse. No injuries have been reported.



A partial hillside collapse damaged a structure in the Hollywood Hills Friday afternoon.

What we know:

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the incident was first reported around 2 p.m. in the 1900 block of North Wilcox Avenue.

Firefighters reported flooding accompanied by a hillside collapse, which resulted in structural damage to one home located below the slope.

Crews were shoring up the damaged building located below the hillside and dewatering a swimming pool above it, LAFD said in a statement.

Eight apartment units on Grace Avenue were evacuated while firefighters worked to stabilize the area.

No injuries have been reported.