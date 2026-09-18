Hollywood Hills apartment evacuated after partial hillside collapse
LOS ANGELES - A partial hillside collapse damaged a structure in the Hollywood Hills Friday afternoon.
What we know:
According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the incident was first reported around 2 p.m. in the 1900 block of North Wilcox Avenue.
Firefighters reported flooding accompanied by a hillside collapse, which resulted in structural damage to one home located below the slope.
Crews were shoring up the damaged building located below the hillside and dewatering a swimming pool above it, LAFD said in a statement.
Eight apartment units on Grace Avenue were evacuated while firefighters worked to stabilize the area.
No injuries have been reported.
The Source: Information for this story came from the Los Angeles Fire Department.