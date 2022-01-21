George Gascón responds to request to process package thieves in LA County

George Gascón issued a written response after Union Pacific accused the Los Angeles County DA of not processing all the cases involving thieves targeting cargo containers.

This comes as Union Pacific issued a complaint accusing Gascón's office of not processing all the cases involving thieves cargo containers across Los Angeles County.

Dozens of containers are being hit each day and the thieves have left piles of trash, debris and discarded packages along the tracks in Lincoln Heights.

In his letter, Gascón has pledged his commitment to collective safety but pushed back against Union Pacific writing, in part:

"We can ensure that appropriate cases are filed and prosecuted; however my Office is not tasked with keeping your sites secure and the District Attorney alone cannot solve the major issues facing your organization."

Below is the copy of Gascón's letter:

