Cargo train derails in Lincoln Heights

A Union Pacific train has derailed in Lincoln Heights. It is unknown if anyone was injured.

The derailment happened near the intersection of San Pablo Street and Valley Boulevard, which is blocked for the foreseeable future, according to USC, which has its Health Science Campus nearby.

This is in the same area where tons of torn up packages and boxes lay after thieves broke into cargo containers.

It is unknown what caused the train to derail.

