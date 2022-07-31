Gas prices in LA, Orange counties drop for 47th consecutive day

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County decreased Sunday for the 47th consecutive day since rising to a record, dropping nine-tenths of a cent to $5.649 its lowest amount since March 8.

The average price has dropped 81.3 cents since rising to a record $6.462 on June 14, including 1.8 cents Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 13.9 cents less than one week ago and 67.8 cents lower than one month ago, but $1.278 more than one year ago.

The Orange County average price also decreased for the 47th consecutive day, dropping nine-tenths of a cent to $5.549, its lowest amount since March 8.

It has dropped 86.1 cents since rising to a record $6.41 on June 12, including 2.3 cents Saturday. The Orange County average price is 14.8 cents less than one week ago and 69.3 cents lower than one month ago, but $1.206 more than one year ago.

The national average price dropped for the 47th consecutive day following an 18-day streak of increases, decreasing 1.2 cents to $4.22. It has dropped 79.6 cents since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, including 2.3 cents Saturday.

The national average price is 14.6 cents less than one week ago and 63.7 cents lower than one month ago, but $1.049 more than one year ago.