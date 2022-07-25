Gas prices in LA, Orange counties drop for 41st straight day

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County decreased Monday for the 41st consecutive day since rising to a record, dropping nine-tenths of a cent to $5.779, its lowest amount since April 28.

The average price has dropped 68.3 cents over the past 41 days, including 1.8 cents Sunday, following an 18-day streak of increases totaling 36.9 cents, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 18.1 cents less than one week ago and 57.8 cents lower than one month ago, but $1.422 more than one year ago. It has dropped 68.3 cents since rising to a record $6.462 June 14.

The Orange County average price also decreased for the 41st consecutive day, dropping 1 cent to $5.687, its lowest amount since March 9. It has decreased 72.1 cents over the past 41 days, including nine-tenths of a cent Sunday. The run of dropping prices follows a 17-day streak of increases totaling 35.1 cents.

The Orange County average price is 16.7 cents less than one week ago and 59.3 cents lower than one month ago, but $1.366 more than one year ago. It has dropped 72.3 cents since rising to a record $6.41 June 12.

The national average price dropped for the 41st consecutive day following an 18-day streak of increases, decreasing 1.1 cents to $4.355. It has dropped 66.1 cents over the past 41 days, including 1.6 cents Sunday, after rising 41.5 cents during the 18-day streak of increases.

The national average price is 16.6 cents less than one week ago and 55.3 cents lower than one month ago, but $1.20 more than one year ago. It has dropped 66.1 cents since rising to a record $5.016 June 14.