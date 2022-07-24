Gas prices in LA, Orange counties drop for 40th straight day

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County decreased Sunday for the 40th consecutive day since rising to a record, dropping 1.8 cents to $5.788, its lowest amount since April 28.

The average price has dropped 67.4 cents over the past 40 days, including 3.5 cents Saturday, following an 18-day streak of increases totaling 36.9 cents, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 18.2 cents less than one week ago and 58.4 cents lower than one month ago, but $1.432 more than one year ago. It has dropped 67.4 cents since rising to a record $6.462 June 14.

The Orange County average price also decreased for the 40th consecutive day, dropping nine-tenths of a cent to $5.697, its lowest amount since March 9. It has decreased 71.1 cents over the past 40 days, including 2.8 cents Saturday. The run of dropping prices follows a 17-day streak of increases totaling 35.1 cents.

The Orange County average price is 16.8 cents less than one week ago and 59.8 cents lower than one month ago, but $1.38 more than one year ago. It has dropped 71.3 cents since rising to a record $6.41 June 12.

The national average price dropped for the 40th consecutive day following an 18-day streak of increases, decreasing 1.6 cents to $4.366. It has dropped 65 cents over the past 40 days, including 3.1 cents Saturday, after rising 41.5 cents during the 18-day streak of increases.

The national average price is 16.6 cents less than one week ago and 56 cents lower than one month ago, but $1.211 more than one year ago. It has dropped 65 cents since rising to a record $5.016 June 14.