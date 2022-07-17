Gas prices in LA, Orange counties drop for 33rd straight day

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County fell for the 33rd consecutive day Sunday, dropping 1.8 cents to $5.97.

The average price has dropped 49.2 cents over the past 33 days, including 3.3 cents Saturday, and is the lowest it's been since May 13, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 18.7 cents less than one week ago and 47.4 cents lower than one month ago, but $1.621 more than one year ago.

The run of dropping prices follows an 18-day streak of increases totaling 36.9 cents that pushed prices to record highs.

The Orange County average price also decreased for the 33rd consecutive day, dropping 1.2 cents to $5.865, its lowest amount since May 12. It has decreased 54.3 cents over the past 33 days, including 3.3 cents Saturday. The run of dropping prices follows a 17-day streak of increases totaling 35.1 cents.

The Orange County average price is 20.4 cents less than one week ago and 52 cents lower than one month ago, but $1.55 more than one year ago.

"Both oil prices and Los Angeles wholesale gasoline prices have dropped significantly because of concerns about future demand," said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager. "If current trends continue, local gas prices are likely to drop even more significantly."

The national average price dropped for the 33rd consecutive day following an 18-day streak of increases, decreasing 1.6 cents to $4.532. It has dropped 48.4 cents over the past 33 days, including 2.9 cents Saturday, after rising 41.5 cents during the 18-day streak of increases.

The national average price is 15.2 cents less than one week ago and 46.8 cents lower than one month ago, but $1.365 more than one year ago.