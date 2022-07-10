Gas prices in LA, Orange counties drop for 26th straight day

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Sunday for the 26th consecutive day and 27th time in 28 days, decreasing 1.8 cents to $6.157.

The average price has dropped 30.3 cents over the past 28 days, including 2.7 cents Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. The run of dropping prices follows an 18-day streak of increases totaling 36.9 cents.

The average price is 13.2 cents less than one week ago and 28.8 cents lower than one month ago, but $1.818 more than one year ago.

The Orange County average price also decreased for the 26th consecutive day and 27th time in 28 days, dropping 1.1 cents to $6.069. It has decreased 34.1 cents over the past 28 days, including 3.1 cents Saturday. The run of dropping prices follows a 17-day streak of increases totaling 35.1 cents.

The Orange County average price is 13.1 cents less than one week ago and 33.7 cents lower than one month ago, but $1.772 more than one year ago.

The national average price dropped for the 26th consecutive day following an 18-day streak of increases, decreasing 1.2 cents to $4.684. It has dropped 33.2 cents over the past 26 days, including 2.5 cents Saturday, after rising 41.5 cents during the 18-day streak of increases.

The national average price is 12.8 cents less than one week ago and 30.2 cents less than one month ago, but $1.541 more than one year ago.