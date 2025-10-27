Garfield High School in East LA evacuated over police activity near campus

article

Garfield High School in East Los Angeles and residents in nearby homes were evacuated Monday due to police activity in the area.

What we know:

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, deputies are assisting an outside agency searching for a suspect from Yolo County. Authorities previously said the campus was evacuated as a precaution due to a search warrant being served at a nearby home.

SkyFOX was over the home, where authorities were seen taking what appeared to be a large cache of fireworks from the front yard to a nearby truck.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photo courtesy SkyFOX

The Los Angeles Unified School District has issued a statement saying students Garfield as well as Monterey Continuation High School have been relocated to Grifith STEAM Magnet Middle School.

What they're saying:

"Our dedicated teams and law enforcement partners have ensured students and employees are safe and supported,'' the LAUSD said in a statement. "There is no place for danger near our schools — ever.''

What we don't know:

It's unclear when students will go back to their campuses.