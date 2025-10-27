Garfield High School in East LA evacuated over police activity near campus
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Garfield High School in East Los Angeles and residents in nearby homes were evacuated Monday due to police activity in the area.
What we know:
According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, deputies are assisting an outside agency searching for a suspect from Yolo County. Authorities previously said the campus was evacuated as a precaution due to a search warrant being served at a nearby home.
SkyFOX was over the home, where authorities were seen taking what appeared to be a large cache of fireworks from the front yard to a nearby truck.
Photo courtesy SkyFOX
The Los Angeles Unified School District has issued a statement saying students Garfield as well as Monterey Continuation High School have been relocated to Grifith STEAM Magnet Middle School.
What they're saying:
"Our dedicated teams and law enforcement partners have ensured students and employees are safe and supported,'' the LAUSD said in a statement. "There is no place for danger near our schools — ever.''
What we don't know:
It's unclear when students will go back to their campuses.
The Source: Information for this story is from City News Service.