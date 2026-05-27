Cleanup continues miles down LA River after major oil spill

The Brief Emergency crews are working around the clock near Alondra Boulevard and the 710 Freeway in Paramount to contain a 2,400-gallon crude oil spill moving through the Los Angeles River. The environmental crisis began days ago when a pipeline ruptured at East Cesar Chavez and Eastern avenues in East Los Angeles. Protective booms have been deployed at multiple locations to block the spill from reaching the ocean, while state wildlife officials confirm at least 25 birds have been contaminated.



A major cleanup operation remains underway days after a ruptured crude oil pipeline in East Los Angeles sent thousands of gallons of oil into storm drains and the Los Angeles River.

Los Angeles County health officials say the leak is controlled, but response efforts are still active.

What we know:

Los Angeles County Public Health said in its latest update that the ruptured pipeline near Cesar Chavez Avenue and Eastern Avenue has been shut down, with repairs ongoing. Officials said the leak is no longer actively releasing crude oil into the streets, though a small amount of seepage may still occur at the original pipe break area as crews continue repairs.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Ruptured underground pipeline dumps about 2,400 gallons of crude oil into LA River

On Wednesday, nearly 11 miles south of the original leak site, near Alondra Boulevard along the Los Angeles River in the Compton/Paramount area, crews were seen actively searching the riverbed for remaining oil, replacing used oil-absorbent booms, and removing oil-soaked cleanup equipment.

The spill began early Friday when a construction crew installing a fiber optic line struck the underground crude oil pipeline, releasing approximately 2,400 gallons of oil, according to county officials. The crude entered nearby storm drains before making its way into the Los Angeles River, triggering a multi-agency environmental response.

Public health concerns remain

While officials say air monitoring has not detected elevated levels of pollutants, Los Angeles County Public Health says nuisance petroleum odors may still be noticeable near affected areas as cleanup continues. Air monitoring by Los Angeles County Fire Health Hazmat and the South Coast Air Quality Management District remains ongoing out of caution.

Public health officials are advising residents who smell odors to close windows and doors, turn off ventilation systems or air conditioners that pull in outside air, and limit time outdoors until the smell passes.

Officials warned petroleum odors could trigger headaches, nausea, dizziness, eye or throat irritation, and breathing issues, including asthma symptoms, but said brief exposure is not expected to cause long-term health effects for most people based on current information.

Wildlife impact

The spill’s environmental impact has also affected wildlife. State officials report at least 25 oil-contaminated birds were recovered for treatment following the spill, and crews remain focused on preventing additional contamination farther downstream.

"We don’t know what’s going on, what will be happening, and especially with the ocean," said nearby Compton resident Nancy Dominguez.

She also believes wildlife may be affecting the ducks she typically sees on her morning walks along the riverbed, saying "I don’t see any ducks anymore."

Officials are urging anyone who sees sick, injured, or oil-covered wildlife not to approach or try to rescue the animal themselves, but instead contact the Oiled Wildlife Care Network at 1-877-823-6926.

What we don't know:

Officials have not provided a timeline for when cleanup operations along the Los Angeles River will be complete.

It also remains unclear how long repairs at the original pipeline rupture site in East Los Angeles will take as crews continue excavation and containment work.