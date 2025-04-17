Funeral service for deputy killed in pursuit crash in Victorville to be held Thursday

A funeral service for San Bernardino County Sheriff's Deputy Hector Cuevas Jr. will be held Thursday in Ontario.

Cuevas was involved in a high-speed pursuit in Victorville on March 17 when he collided with another car at the intersection of El Evado and Seneca streets. The force of the crash caused his patrol vehicle to split in half. Cuevas died at the scene.

The pursuit suspect was arrested a short time later. He has since pleaded not guilty to several charges including murder.

Cuevas' funeral will be held at 11 a.m. at the Ontario Convention Center and will be open to family members, friends, emergency workers, and invited guests only.

The public is invited to pay their respects during a procession route from the mortuary to the convention center.

"Thank you for your support as we honor the life and service of Deputy Hector Cuevas, Jr.," the agency said in a statement.

He is survived by his wife and two children.