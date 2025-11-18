Funeral underway for San Bernardino County deputy killed in line of duty

The Brief Funeral services for San Bernardino County Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Nunez will be held Tuesday, following his fatal shooting while responding to a domestic violence call on October 27. Deputy Nunez, a six-year veteran, is survived by his wife, young daughter, and extended family, with his wife expecting a child. The suspect in the shooting was arrested after a motorcycle chase and now faces 10 charges, including murder.



A San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy who was fatally shot while responding to a domestic violence call in Rancho Cucamonga will be laid to rest on Tuesday.

What we know:

The funeral service for Deputy Nunez is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at the Toyota Arena in Ontario.

The funeral will be limited to family, close friends, and invited law enforcement, but members of the public were invited to pay their respects by lining the procession route as the deputy is escorted.

You can also watch the livestream on the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's YouTube page.

The backstory:

On Oct. 27, Deputy Andrew Nunez responded to a domestic violence call involving a man with a gun in Rancho Cucamonga.

The suspect, Angelo Jose Saldivar, led authorities on a motorcycle chase on the 210 Freeway that ended when he collided with another car on a freeway in Upland. He was taken into custody.

Deputy Nunez, a six-year veteran, is survived by his wife, young daughter, and extended family, with his wife currently expecting another child.

What they're saying:

"Deputy Nunez served with unwavering commitment, courage, and deep compassion for the community he vowed to protect," the department said in a statement. "His bravery and sacrifice reflect a life dedicated to safeguarding others, even at the greatest cost. Such devotion will remain forever etched in our hearts."

Several people lined the procession route to pay their respects to Deputy Nunez and his family.

"I’m from Rancho Cucamonga, law enforcement is in the blood. We just wanted to let the family know that we are here to share condolences, and we’re here to show support," one woman outside the arena said.

What's next:

Saldivar was arrested and is facing 10 charges, including murder, attempted kidnapping, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, discharge of a firearm, evading an officer, false imprisonment by violence, battery on a spouse, and special allegations of murder to avoid arrest, murder of a police officer, and personal and intentional discharge of a firearm.

If found guilty on all charges, Saldivar could face life without the possibility of parole and death.