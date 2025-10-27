Motorcyclist who allegedly shot deputy collides into car during pursuit in San Bernardino County

Warning: Story contains graphic material. Viewer discretion advised.

A motorcyclist who allegedly shot a sheriff's deputy in Rancho Cucamonga was taken into custody after colliding with a car on the 210 Freeway in San Bernardino County.

A pursuit was initiated of the suspect just before 1:30 p.m. not far from the area where the suspect was allegedly barricaded inside a home.

The collision occurred on the eastbound side of the freeway near Ontario.

The extent of the deputy's injuries or the suspect's injuries are unknown.

