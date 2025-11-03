Charges filed against motorcycle pursuit suspect accused of killing California deputy

The Brief Deputy Andrew Nunez was shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call. The suspect, Angelo Jose Saldivar, fled on a motorcycle and led police on a high-speed pursuit.



Charges were filed against the suspect accused of killing a San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy.

Deputy Andrew Nunez was shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call on Oct. 27 in Rancho Cucamonga.

The suspect, Angelo Jose Saldivar, 47, was involved in an alleged domestic violence incident involving his ex-spouse and several witnesses. Deputy Nunez was first to arrive on the scene, and Saldivar opened fire, killing the deputy, according to the San Bernardino County DA's Office. Saldivar then led police on a high-speed motorcycle pursuit.

Saldivar hopped on the 210 Freeway and was clocked by SkyFOX going more than 100 mph at multiple points along the eastbound lanes. Saldivar then crashed and flew off his bike after hitting a vehicle on the freeway.

He was placed into custody and taken to the hospital.

On November 3, the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office filed multiple charges against Saldivar including, murder, attempted kidnapping, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, discharge of a firearm, evading an officer, false imprisonment by violence, and battery on a spouse.

Prosecutors also alleged special allegations for use of a firearm in commission of the assaults. Special allegations of murder to avoid arrest, murder of a police officer, and personal and intentional discharge of a firearm.

If found guilty on all charges, Saldivar could face life without the possibility of parole and death.

Deputy Nunez leaves behind a wife who is pregnant, and a young daughter.