Andrew Nuñez: California deputy dies in shooting; Suspect crashes motorcycle in police chase

The Brief San Bernardino County deputy Andrew Nuñez was shot and killed on October 27. Nuñez was responding to a call of a possible domestic violence incident in Rancho Cucamonga. The alleged shooter has since been placed into custody after crashing his motorcycle on the 210 Freeway.



The San Bernardino County Sheiff's Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.

The San Bernardino County deputy, Andrew Nuñez, was shot while responding to a possible domestic violence call in the 12300 block of Hollyhock Drive in Rancho Cucamonga around 12:45 p.m. on Monday, October 27.

Nuñez was pronounced dead at the hospital, his boss and San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus confirmed.

MOTORCYCLE CHASE

After the shooting, the suspect allegedly took off from the Rancho Cucamonga scene on a motorcycle.

The suspect hopped on the 210 Freeway and was clocked by SkyFOX for going more than 100 mph at multiple points along the eastbound lanes.

Around 1:35 p.m., the suspect crashed into a car near Campus Avenue on the 210 Freeway.

The suspect, who somehow appeared to survive the crash, was placed into custody and taken to the hospital.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest on this developing story.