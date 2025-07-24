LIVE: Funeral underway for LAPD sergeant killed in 405 Freeway crash

The Brief A funeral service is being held on Thursday for LAPD Sgt. Shiou Deng, who died in a freeway collision. Sgt. Deng and motorist Jesus Garcia were killed on June 23 when they were struck on the 405 Freeway in Bel Air. The crash occurred after Sgt. Deng stopped to assist Garcia, whose vehicle was disabled in traffic lanes.



A funeral service is underway Thursday for a Los Angeles Police Department sergeant who died last month after being struck on the 405 Freeway.

Sergeant Shiou Deng, 53, and 34-year-old motorist Jesus Garcia were both killed in the incident on June 23 in Bel Air.

What we know:

Sergeant Deng's funeral service is taking place at Forest Lawn - Covina Hills Mausoleum in Covina.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is in attendance.

According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), officers initially responded to a single-vehicle crash on the southbound 405 Freeway just north of Moraga Drive, where a Toyota pickup truck was found disabled in the HOV and No. 1 lanes.

Sergeant Deng arrived in his marked patrol vehicle with emergency lights activated and stopped behind the Toyota to assist.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 405 Freeway crash: LAPD sergeant among 2 dead in Brentwood multi-vehicle collision

As Sergeant Deng exited his vehicle, a Nissan sedan, driven by Mario Bickham, struck the patrol vehicle and then hit Sergeant Deng.

Jesus Garcia, the driver of the Toyota, was also struck while standing outside his vehicle and died at the scene.

Sergeant Deng was transported to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Westwood, where he was pronounced dead.

Bickham was also hospitalized, but his condition is unknown.

What they're saying:

Mayor Karen Bass lauded Deng, stating he "sacrificed his life providing assistance to others."

LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell explained that Sergeant Deng "saw that it was a serious crash and he activated his rear amber lights in an effort to be able to slow traffic behind him and provide some level of safety for the people who were involved in that collision."

McDonnell described Deng as "an exceptional guy. A true leader. A true hero. He had 26 1/2 years on the LAPD. During that time, he spent about 17 of those years working our Mental Evaluation Unit, where he was out there every day caring for the most vulnerable in our society."

Sergeant Deng was with the department for nearly 27 years and is survived by his wife. He also took care of his elderly parents.

A GoFundMe page created by Garcia's family described him as "a loving son, brother, uncle, and friend whose kindness and warmth touched everyone he met."