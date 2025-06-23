LAPD sergeant seriously hurt, 1 dead in 405 Freeway crash

The Brief All southbound lanes of the 405 Freeway near the Getty Center are closed following a deadly crash. One person was killed and an LAPD sergeant was rushed to an area hospital in grave condition.



A multi-vehicle crash on the southbound lanes of the 405 Freeway left one person dead and two others hurt, including a sergeant with the Los Angeles Police Department.

What we know:

Officials said it all began when the LAPD sergeant stopped on the southbound lanes of the freeway at Sunset Boulevard to help other people involved in a crash around 2:30 a.m.

While at the scene, another driver slammed into the LAPD unit where the sergeant was standing and struck him.

The sergeant was rushed to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in grave condition.

A SigAlert was issued near the Getty Center and was expected to be in place for hours.

What we don't know:

The name of the sergeant has not been released.