World's first AI-powered restaurant set to open in Southern California

The world's first fully autonomous restaurant is set to open in Southern California.

At ‘CaliExpress by Flippy’ robots are the chefs in the kitchen… both on the grill and at the fry station. They'll be cooking hamburgers, cheeseburgers and french fries.

Miso Robotics created Flippy which they say is the world's first AI-powered robotic fry station. They say Flippy works alongside humans to "enhance quality and consistency, while creating substantial, measurable cost savings for restaurants."

The company claims by using Flippy, safety in the kitchen will increase as slippage and burns can be eliminated. The company also says Flippy can reduce food waste.

"The CaliExpress by Flippy kitchen can be run by a much smaller crew, in a less stressful environment, than competing restaurants — while also providing above average wages," a press release read.

Source: Miso Robotics

In addition to Flippy, the restaurant will also use PopID techonolgy which the company says will help simplify ordering and paying and allow guests to get personalized order recommendations.

According to the company, ‘CaliExpress by Flippy’ will also give customers a museum-like experience with dancing robot arms from retired Flippy units, experimental 3D-printed artifacts from past development, and photographic displays.

‘CaliExpress by Flippy’ is located in downtown Pasadena at 561 E. Green St. It opens December 2023 by reservation only with a grand opening to follow later.