Man stabbed with unknown cutting object in Fullerton

A man was stabbed in a residential area in Fullerton overnight, authorities said.

What we know:

Officials with the Fullerton Police Department said the call came in around 1 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 19.

When first responders arrived at the scene at Roosevelt and Houston avenues, off the intersection of Euclid Street and Baker Avenue, they found a man who had been stabbed with a cutting instrument.

He was taken to an area hospital in an unknown condition.

What we don't know:

Investigators said it's unclear what cutting instrument was used in the stabbing.

Officials added it's too early in the investigation to confirm if there are any suspects in custody.

