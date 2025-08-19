Expand / Collapse search

Man stabbed with unknown cutting object in Fullerton

Published  August 19, 2025 8:14am PDT
Fullerton
A man was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed in Fullerton overnight.

FULLERTON, Calif. - A man was stabbed in a residential area in Fullerton overnight, authorities said.

What we know:

Officials with the Fullerton Police Department said the call came in around 1 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 19.

When first responders arrived at the scene at Roosevelt and Houston avenues, off the intersection of Euclid Street and Baker Avenue, they found a man who had been stabbed with a cutting instrument. 

He was taken to an area hospital in an unknown condition. 

What we don't know:

Investigators said it's unclear what cutting instrument was used in the stabbing. 

Officials added it's too early in the investigation to confirm if there are any suspects in custody.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Fullerton Police Department on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. 

