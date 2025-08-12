Huntington Beach police to start deploying drones for emergency response

The Brief The program allows officers to deploy drones to emergency scenes in under two minutes. Drones will only launch in response to a verified call for service. The department expects the program to improve public and officer safety.



The Huntington Beach Police Department (HBPD) is launching a Drone as First Responder (DFR) program to deploy drones to emergency scenes in under two minutes.

What we know:

According to police, the new DFR program will use three American-made Skydio X10 drones launched from automated stations across the city.

These drones are operated by licensed officers from the department's Real-Time Crime Center and are equipped with thermal imaging, high-resolution cameras, and GPS tracking.

The drones can autonomously navigate to an address before a pilot takes over to monitor the situation.

The program is strictly for emergency response and is not for surveillance, police said.

What they're saying:

Huntington Beach Mayor Pat Burns said the program is about public safety and gives the department "a real advantage" by putting "eyes on a scene faster than ever before."

Police Chief Eric Parra emphasized the reactive nature of the program, stating, "We are not flying around surveilling neighborhoods. These drones only launch when a verified call for service comes in, and only for that incident."

Lieutenant Chris Nesmith called the program a "force multiplier," explaining that "one pilot can manage multiple drones remotely, provide live intel across the city, and reserve in-person response for where it’s truly needed."

Detective Taylor Davoren, an FAA-certified drone pilot, compared the intuitive controls to "an Xbox controller" and noted that a recent demo helped guide officers to an attempted car break-in, which "gave us suspect and vehicle descriptions right away."

By the numbers:

The DFR program is expected to reduce emergency response times by over 50%.

By providing an immediate view of a scene, the drones can confirm when a response isn’t necessary, allowing officers to remain available for higher-priority calls.

The HBPD estimates that up to 25% of service calls could be resolved without dispatching an officer while maintaining public safety.